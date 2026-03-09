Andre Silva headshot

Andre Silva News: Scores consolation as a sub

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Silva scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Villarreal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 96th minute.

Silva scored his seventh goal of the season and his third in the last five games. Having started the last five games, he returned to the bench. He was able to score in the 13 minutes that he had. He put two shots on target, his fourth time in the last five games that he has played in. This was the sixth game this season that he had put two shots on target, and his first time doing this when he was a sub.

Andre Silva
Elche
