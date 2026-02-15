Andre Silva headshot

Andre Silva News: Two shots on goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Silva had four shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Friday's 0-0 draw versus Osasuna.

Silva led the Elche attacking effort Friday with two shots on goal as they earned a share of the points in a 0-0 draw versus Osasuna. Across his last three appearances (three starts), the forward has attempted eight shots (five on goal), created four chances and scored once. Silva has played the full 90 minutes just four times across 18 appearances (12 starts) in league play.

Andre Silva
Elche
