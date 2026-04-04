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Andrea Belotti News: Option off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Belotti (knee) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Sassuolo.

Belotti has resumed traveling with the squad in the final stretch of his rehab from an ACL tear, and while he is not yet totally ready to play, the club has opted to include him among the substitutes. The forward scored a brace and posted six shots across three appearances before going down in late Septemebr, and even a few minutes off the bench would mark a significant step in his comeback. He could begin seeing more regular action within the next week or two as he continues to build his fitness.

Andrea Belotti
Cagliari
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