Andrea Belotti News: Unused in Sassuolo fixture

Belotti (knee) didn't play in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Sassuolo.

Belotti returned to the bench following a serious knee injury, but he's not completely fit yet, and it could be a while before he gets substantial minutes. Michael Folorunsho, Sebastiano Esposito, Gennaro Borrelli and Semih Kilicsoy are ahead of him in the offensive depth chart at the moment.