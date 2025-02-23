Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andrea Cambiaso headshot

Andrea Cambiaso Injury: Bows out in Cagliari match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Cambiaso had three tackles (two won) and one interception in Sunday's game versus Cagliari before leaving at the 73rd minute due to a thigh injury, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Cambiaso mostly contributed defensively before being forced off due to muscular discomfort. He'll need to be assessed before next Monday's match against Verona. Jonas Rouhi replaced him off the bench since Juventus are rather undermanned in the back.

Andrea Cambiaso
Juventus
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now