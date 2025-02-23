Andrea Cambiaso Injury: Bows out in Cagliari match

Cambiaso had three tackles (two won) and one interception in Sunday's game versus Cagliari before leaving at the 73rd minute due to a thigh injury, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Cambiaso mostly contributed defensively before being forced off due to muscular discomfort. He'll need to be assessed before next Monday's match against Verona. Jonas Rouhi replaced him off the bench since Juventus are rather undermanned in the back.