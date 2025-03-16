Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andrea Cambiaso headshot

Andrea Cambiaso Injury: Helped off in Fiorentina tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Cambiaso had one key pass and one interception in 27 minutes before exiting Sunday's 3-0 loss to Fiorentina due to an ankle sprain, Goal reported.

Cambiaso didn't get the start and came in at halftime, but he turned his ankle after half an hour and had to be carried off the pitch by the medical staff, struggling to put weight on his leg. He has missed time twice already due to issues in the area. He'll be evaluated by the Italy doctors in short order. Llody Kelly and Nicolo Savona are the other options at the position.

Andrea Cambiaso
Juventus
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now