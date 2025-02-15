Fantasy Soccer
Andrea Cambiaso headshot

Andrea Cambiaso Injury: Returning versus Inter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2025

Cambiaso (ankle) "will be part of the squad Sunday," coach Thiago Motta relayed.

Cambiaso will be back after being shelved for four matches due to his second ankle injury in a couple of months. He might not start as he generally does since he has trained just twice this week; plus, Timothy Weah has been fine in relief. The two could potentially play on opposite wings in a very aggressive look. Nicola Savona and Lloyd Kelly have manned the left one in recent fixtures. He has recorded four key passes, seven crosses (one accurate), eight tackles (five won) and four interceptions in his last five showings.

Andrea Cambiaso
Juventus
