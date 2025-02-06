Andrea Cambiaso Injury: Will keep missing time

Cambiaso (ankle) "won't be with us against, and we hope to have him at 100 percent soon," coach Thiago Motta announced.

Cambiaso will sit out the third straight match due to a relapse of an ankle injury, and the team might be cautious given the situation. Timothy Weah, Nicolo Savona and Weston McKennie have starred on the defensive wings in recent matches. Newcomers Alberto Costa, Lloyd Kelly and Renato Veiga could also see some action in those roles if he skips more matches.