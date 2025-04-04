Andrea Cambiaso Injury: Will return versus Roma

Cambiaso (ankle) has logged multiple full practices this week and will be an option against Roma on Sunday, Mediaset reported.

Cambiaso is primed to be back after dealing with an ankle sprain for three weeks, considering the recent international break, and will compete with Nicolas Gonzalez and Weston McKennie to play on one of the two wings, but it'll depend on his level of fitness. He was usually handled carefully at first in his previous returns from injury. He has assisted once and added five chances created, six crosses (one accurate) and five tackles (two won) in his last six appearances (three starts).