Andrea Cambiaso Injury: Will skip Genoa match

Cambiaso (ankle) won't be called up for Saturday's game versus Genoa, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Cambiaso didn't play with Italy during the break and continued to be limited in training afterward, but he was a close call for this one, so he shouldn't be out for long. Timothy Weah, Nicolas Gonzalez, and Weston McKennie are the main candidates to handle the wings following a coaching change.