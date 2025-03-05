Andrea Cambiaso News: Assists once in 2-0 win

Cambiaso assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and four chances created in Monday's 2-0 victory against Verona.

In what marked his second consecutive start after playing two games as a sub, Cambiaso made his presence felt by earning his first assist of the campaign. Cambiaso delivered the ball to Khephren Thuram, who opened the scoring with a shot from the center of the box in the 72nd minute of play. With four chances created in the match, it marked the third time on the season that Cambiaso registered more than two in a match.