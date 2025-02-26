Andrea Cambiaso News: Avoids injury

Cambiaso (thigh) has been selected for Wednesday's Coppa Italia against Empoli.

Cambiaso didn't need to undergo tests after leaving early in the previous game and hasn't been limited in training, as he was only dealing with fatigue. He'll likely stay in the starting lineup against Verona. He has notched one cross (zero accurate), four tackles (two won) and two clearances in the last three matches after recovering from an ankle problem.