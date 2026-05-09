Andrea Cambiaso News: Dishes out assist in Lecce game

Cambiaso assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Lecce.

Cambiaso frequently motored up and down the wing and linked up with Dusan Vlahovic on his first delivery, tallying his fifth helper in the season and his first since early February. He has sent in multiple crosses in the last four matches, amassing 15 (four accurate) and adding three shots (one on target), three interceptions and eight chances created over that span. Additionally, this marked his 11th appearance in a row with one or more tackles, for a total of 18 (nine won).