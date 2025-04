Cambiaso (ankle) had one interception and 11 passes and drew one foul in 22 minutes in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Roma.

Cambiaso was subbed in in the final portion of the game after shaking off an ankle injury but didn't have a noteworthy cameo. He could substitute for Weston McKennie or Timothy Weah in the XI if in better shape for Saturday's tilt versus Lecce.