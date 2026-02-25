Andrea Cambiaso headshot

Andrea Cambiaso News: No longer banned

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Cambiaso will be an option again following his one-game suspension in Wednesday's UCL meeting with Galatasaray.

Cambiaso should be expected to bounce back into the starting lineup on the left flank of Juve's defense in upcoming fixtures, with his presence allowing Weston McKennie to return to a more offensive spot. The Italian is one of his side's top three contributors of both chances created and tackles in league play, averaging 1.7 and 1.8 per game, respectively.

Andrea Cambiaso
Juventus
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrea Cambiaso See More
