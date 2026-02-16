Andrea Cambiaso headshot

Andrea Cambiaso News: Scores goal and own goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Cambiaso scored one goal to go with an own goal, two shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-2 loss against Inter Milan.

Cambiaso's attempted block in the first half led to the fixture's opening goal before the defender rectified his mistake with a finish at the back post to level the match just nine minutes later. In addition to his goal, the defender added one tackle (one won) and one clearance to the defensive effort across his 77 minutes of play. Cambiaso has been named to the starting XI in 12 successive Serie A fixtures but has played the full 90 minutes just once across that span.

Andrea Cambiaso
Juventus
