Andrea Cambiaso News: Scores opener

Cambiasso opened the scoring with a close-range header on a cross from Kenan Yildiz in the second half against Pisa on Saturday, adding three key passes, four crosses and two interceptions. The left wing-back remains an important piece in his side's attacking play thanks to his constant runs and deliveries, recording three goals, four assists and 53 key passes in 35 appearances across all competitions this season.