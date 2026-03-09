Andrea Cambiaso headshot

Andrea Cambiaso News: Scores opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Cambiaso scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 4-0 win against Pisa.

Cambiasso opened the scoring with a close-range header on a cross from Kenan Yildiz in the second half against Pisa on Saturday, adding three key passes, four crosses and two interceptions. The left wing-back remains an important piece in his side's attacking play thanks to his constant runs and deliveries, recording three goals, four assists and 53 key passes in 35 appearances across all competitions this season.

Andrea Cambiaso
Juventus
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrea Cambiaso See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrea Cambiaso See More
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Juventus Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD3 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
139 days ago
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Euro Picks for Saturday, June 15
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Euro Picks for Saturday, June 15
Author Image
Jack Burkart
June 14, 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
Rotowire Staff
June 3, 2024