Andrea Cambiaso News: Swings in five crosses versus Fiorentina

Cambiaso registered one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and one tackle (zero won) and created one scoring chance in Sunday's 2-0 loss against Fiorentina.

Cambiaso had a solid offensive game but wasn't on point defensively, like the rest of the rearguard. He has tallied multiple chances in the last five matches, amassing nine chances created and registering one assist, four shots (one on target) and three clearances during that span. He has sent in at least two crosses in five consecutive bouts, piling up 20 (six accurate), and stretched his streak of appearances with one or more tackles to 12, for a total of 19 (eight won), with one clean sheet during that stretch.