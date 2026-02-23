Andrea Cambiaso headshot

Andrea Cambiaso News: Won't play against Galatasaray

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Cambiaso will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of three yellow cards in the Champions League, the UEFA announced.

Cambiaso picked up his third yellow card in the Champions League and will be suspended for Wednesday's second leg against Galatasaray. The left wing-back has been a nailed-on starter for the Old Lady, so his absence forces a shake-up in the starting XI and leaves a real gap on the flank. Filip Kostic now emerges as the top candidate to step in and log heavy minutes, especially with Juan Cabal also suspended for the matchup.

Andrea Cambiaso
Juventus
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrea Cambiaso
