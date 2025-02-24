Fantasy Soccer
Andrea Carboni

Andrea Carboni Injury: Limps off versus Roma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Carboni had one shot (zero on target) and one interception in 76 minutes before leaving Monday's 4-0 defeat versus Roma due to an apparent thigh injury, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Carboni had a poor showing like most of the Monza players in the rout and left midway through the second half clutching the back of his thigh. Armando Izzo will return from suspension in the next game, while Luca Caldirola and Danilo D'Ambrosio missed this one due to undisclosed injuries.

Andrea Carboni
Monza

