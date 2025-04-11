Fantasy Soccer
Andrea Carboni headshot

Andrea Carboni Injury: Selected for Venezia match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Carboni has been named in Monza's squad list to face Venezia on Saturday.

Carboni is returning after missing five tilts due to a thigh injury. If he's in good enough shape, he could be in contention to replace Georgios Kyriakopoulos (suspension) and Danilo D'Ambrosio (ankle). He has logged 10 tackles (five won), five interceptions, 24 clearances and four blocks in his last five outings (all starts), contributing to one clean sheet.

Andrea Carboni
Monza
