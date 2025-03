Carboni (thigh) won't be available versus Torino on Sunday, coach Alessandro Nesta stated.

Carboni will sit out at least one fixture due to a thigh injury he suffered last week. Danilo D'Ambrosio (undisclosed) and Armando Izzo (suspension) are back for this one. The other options for the defensive positions are newcomers Arvid Brorsson, Stefan Lekovic and Tomas Palacios.