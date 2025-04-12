Andrea Carboni News: Wins three tackles in Venezia match

Carboni (thigh) registered three tackles (three won), three clearances, one block and one interception in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Venezia.

Carboni played most of the game despite missing more than a month due to a thigh problem and turned in a good shift, and his side conceded after he was replaced. He should recapture a consistent role especially with Armando Izzo (thigh) and Danilo D'Ambrosio (ankle) hurt. He has tallied 12 tackles (seven won), six interceptions and 22 clearances in his last five displays, with one clean sheet.