Andrea Pinamonti Injury: Transfers to Lazio

Pinamonti has moved to Lazio on a permanent deal from Sassuolo.

Pinamonti departs Sassuolo for good after starring for them in three of the past four seasons and spending time at Genoa when the team was in Serie B. He accumulated 30 goals and five assists in the last three campaigns combined. He registered 72 shots (30 on target), 17 key passes and 11 crosses (two accurate) in the most recent one. He'll likely unseat Boulaye Dia and Petar Ratkov to be the main striker fairly quickly.