Andrea Pinamonti News: Finds the net

Pinamonti scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Juventus.

Pinamonti delivered an efficient performance in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Juventus, scoring the equalizer early in the second half after a Domenico Berardi assist, while adding one key pass. The forward did not see much of the ball but still managed to be decisive. The Italian remains a key attacking presence for his side, having recorded three goals and one assist in his last five Serie A appearances this season.