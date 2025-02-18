Andrea Pinamonti News: Nets late opener

Pinamonti scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Monday's 2-0 win over Venezia.

Pinamonti secured the win for Genoa with a late goal Monday, netting the opener in the 82nd minute of the contest. This marks his second consecutive match with a goal, now with eight goals in 24 appearances this season. He also has one assist to fall just one short of double-digit goal contributions this season.