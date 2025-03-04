Andrea Pinamonti News: Quiet performance in draw
Pinamonti had zero shots and suffered two fouls during Sunday's 1-1 draw against Empoli.
Pinamonti couldn never get it going here as he was completely shut down by the opposition, even failing to attempt a single shot. That's now back-to-back games without any significant impact for the striker, who's still Genoa's top scorer in Serie A with eight goals over 26 appearances.
