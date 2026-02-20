Andrea Pinamonti News: Scores in Verona fixture

Pinamonti scored one goal to go with one target (one on goal) and one block in Friday's 3-0 win versus Verona.

Pinamonti had limited touches but broke the deadlock with a surgical finish from inside the box, hitting the net in back-to-back games for the first time in the season. He has fired at least one shot in four straight contests, racking up eight attempts (three on target) and adding two chances created and three clearances in that stretch.