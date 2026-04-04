Andrea Pinamonti News: Sinks Cagliari late

Pinamonti scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Cagliari.

Pinamonti made the most of his opportunities, deciding the contest with a crafty first touch and finish in a crowd late in the game, scoring his second goal in a row and his eighth in the campaign. He has fired at least one shot in eight consecutive appearances, totaling 13 (seven on target), hitting the net four times, assisting once and posting three key passes and two crosses (zero accurate) during that stretch.