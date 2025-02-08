Fantasy Soccer
Andrea Pinamonti headshot

Andrea Pinamonti News: Strikes in Genoa fixture

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Pinamonti drew four fouls and scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Torino.

Pinamonti exploited his lone chance to do damage, keeping his cool in the box after the Torino defenders were caught out of position due to a costly turnover. He's up to seven goals in the season but hadn't scored in six matches. He has notched 10 shots (three on target), four chances created and four crosses (zero accurate) in the last five.

Andrea Pinamonti
Genoa

