Andrea Pinamonti News: Takes four shots in win

Pinamonti had four shots (two on target) and drew two fouls during Friday's 1-0 win over Udinese.

Pinamonti bounced back from the quiet performance he had on the previous match and, despite not scoring, he was one of his team's most dangerous players up front, pacing all players in shots attempted. The striker had his scoreless streak extended to six games but it shouldn't last much longer if he keeps playing like this.