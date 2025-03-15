Andrea Pinamonti News: Takes three shots versus Lecce

Pinamonti had three shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate), one clearance and one chance created in Friday's 2-1 victory versus Lecce.

Pinamonti couldn't hit the net for the fourth match in a row but was more active than in the previous ones and co-led his side in attempts along with Fabio Miretti. He has notched four shots (zero on target), two chances created, two crosses (one accurate) and one tackle (zero won) during the ongoing dry spell.