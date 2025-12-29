Pinamonti showed encouraging involvement in his return from injury, getting into good attacking positions and staying active in the final third, but his fantasy output was ultimately capped by a badly wasted first‑half chance that should have put Sassuolo ahead. His movement looked sharp despite the layoff, and the fact that he was immediately generating looks is a positive sign for his rest‑of‑season outlook. Still, with just four goals over 16 starts this season, he remains more of a volume‑dependent option until he rebuilds consistency.