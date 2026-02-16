Andrea Pinamonti News: Two goal contributions in win

Pinamonti scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Udinese.

Pinamonti sparked the comeback just before the hour mark, sliding a perfectly weighted ball into Armand Lauriente's stride for the equalizer. Two minutes later, he buried the winner with a clinical close-range header off Ulisses Garcia's cross to seal the 2-1 result. His link-up play drove Sassuolo's most dangerous sequences, connecting with wide runners and attacking the box with sharp timing, as he snapped an eight-game drought without a goal contribution by delivering twice when it mattered most.