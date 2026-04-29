Andreas Christensen Injury: Back in group training

Christensen (knee) returned to group training Wednesday and could be an option again in the near future, according to the club.

Christensen's return to the training pitch is a positive development after suffering a partial ACL tear earlier in the season, with the defender now making tangible progress in his recovery. The news is particularly encouraging given that surgery was not required, allowing for a shorter rehabilitation window than a full ACL rupture would have demanded. The Danish center-back had been a depth option for the Blaugranas this season, starting just three matches before the injury struck. His reintegration into group training represents a significant step forward as Barcelona head into the final stretch of a crucial campaign.