Andreas Christensen Injury: Expected to be available

Christensen (calf) has received medical clearance and will be available to face Real Sociedad on Sunday, Diario El Mundo reports.

Christensen has been limited to 26 minutes off the bench in the first match of the league campaign this season, but he seems to have finally overcome a nagging injury. The Denmark international should be an option off the bench for Barcelona going forward, as he's way down in the pecking order to believe he'll start matches any time soon.