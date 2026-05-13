Andreas Christensen Injury: Knee injury cleared for Wednesday

Christensen (knee) was medically cleared and included in the squad for Wednesday's clash against Alaves, the club announced.

Christensen's clearance is a significant development after the partial ACL tear kept him sidelined for an extended period. The Danish center-back's inclusion in the matchday squad marks a major milestone in his recovery, and his availability gives coach Hansi Flick additional options at the back for the final stretch of the season. His future at the club remains uncertain heading into the summer, with Barcelona having offered him a reduced contract renewal ahead of the transfer window.