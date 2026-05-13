Andreas Christensen Injury: Knee injury cleared for Wednesday
Christensen (knee) was medically cleared and included in the squad for Wednesday's clash against Alaves, the club announced.
Christensen's clearance is a significant development after the partial ACL tear kept him sidelined for an extended period. The Danish center-back's inclusion in the matchday squad marks a major milestone in his recovery, and his availability gives coach Hansi Flick additional options at the back for the final stretch of the season. His future at the club remains uncertain heading into the summer, with Barcelona having offered him a reduced contract renewal ahead of the transfer window.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andreas Christensen See More
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Preview: Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona Predictions, Odds, & NotesDecember 10, 2024
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat SheetJune 11, 2024
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday World Cup Targets for Nov. 22November 21, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andreas Christensen See More