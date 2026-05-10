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Andreas Christensen Injury: Out for Clasico

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Christensen (knee) was not included in the squad for Sunday's Clasico against Real Madrid, according to the club.

Christensen's omission from the squad confirms that Barcelona opted against taking any risks with the Danish center-back despite him having returned to team training over the past 10 days. The partial ACL tear has required a careful management approach throughout his recovery, and the club ultimately decided the Clasico came too soon for him to feature. His future at the club also remains uncertain heading into the summer, with Barcelona having offered him a reduced contract renewal ahead of the transfer window.

Andreas Christensen
Barcelona
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