Andreas Christensen Injury: Racing to be fit for Clasico

Christensen (knee) has been training with the group since 10 days and could be an option for Sunday's Clasico against Real Madrid, though his availability remains doubtful, according to Barca Universal.

Christensen had been left out of the Osasuna squad despite returning to team training, with Barcelona taking a cautious approach given the nature of his partial ACL tear. The Danish center-back is racing against time to be ready for one of the biggest fixtures of the season, but the club will not take any unnecessary risks with his long-term health even if he manages to earn a place on the bench for the Clasico. His future at the club also remains uncertain, with Barcelona having offered him a reduced contract renewal ahead of the summer.