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Andreas Christensen Injury: Remains doubtful for Osasuna clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Christensen (knee) is uncertain for Saturday's clash against Osasuna, according to coach Hansi Flick. "I'm not sure about Christensen."

Christensen had returned to team training Wednesday following his partial ACL tear, making the uncertainty over his Osasuna involvement understandable given the limited time he has had back in full sessions. The Danish center-back had been a depth option for Barcelona this season before the injury struck, and the club will make a final call on his involvement after assessing how he responds to the remaining sessions before the weekend.

Andreas Christensen
Barcelona
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