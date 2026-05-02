Andreas Christensen headshot

Andreas Christensen Injury: Remains out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Christensen (knee) has been left out of the squad for Saturday's clash against Osasuna, remaining unavailable despite his return to team training earlier in the week, the club posted.

Christensen had only just returned to collective sessions following his partial ACL tear, and the club has decided not to rush him back for the Osasuna fixture given the limited time he has had to prepare. The Danish center-back has been a depth option for Barcelona this season and his absence has a limited impact on the starting lineup, with the club managing his return carefully as they push toward what could be a title-clinching weekend at El Sadar.

Andreas Christensen
Barcelona
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