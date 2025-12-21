Christensen is heading to the sidelines for a spell of recovery and a long absence, with the defender partially tearing his ACL. The good news for the time being is that it appears he won't need surgery, and hopefully be able to recover in three to six months instead of the potential nine months out he would face with surgery. That said, a return this season still isn't guaranteed, as it will depend on the defender's recovery. He has only started in three games this season and has been a minor player, so this is more of a loss of depth, likely ending his season.