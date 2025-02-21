Andreas Christensen Injury: Trains, left out off squad list
Christensen (calf) has trained this week but is not on the squad list for Saturday's match against Las Palmas.
Christensen is still out, with the defender set to miss a fourth straight match due to his calf injury. However, he has trained this week, likely meaning a return is not far. That said, he will hope to continue training and hopefully return next contest, facing Real Sociedad on March. 1.
