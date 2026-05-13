Andreas Christensen News: Bench option
Christensen (knee) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against Alaves.
Christensen was already cleared of his knee injury, and that has led to his inclusion Wednesday, with the defender earning a bench role. He has only appeared in 12 games (three starts) this campaign, so he should maintain the minor role for the final few games.
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