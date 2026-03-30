Andreas Hanche-Olsen headshot

Andreas Hanche-Olsen Injury: Still working for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Hanche-Olsen (strain) is back in partial training, according to Allgemeine Zeitung.

Hanche-Olsen is finally seeing further progress from injury after a false alarm of a potential return a few weeks ago, with the defender partially training Monday before doing an individual program. Unfortunately, this is probably still not enough for his return, continuing a long absence. He has yet to play in the new year, leaving his club without a potential defensive option.

Andreas Hanche-Olsen
FSV Mainz 05
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