Andreas Hanche-Olsen Injury: Still working for return

Hanche-Olsen (strain) is back in partial training, according to Allgemeine Zeitung.

Hanche-Olsen is finally seeing further progress from injury after a false alarm of a potential return a few weeks ago, with the defender partially training Monday before doing an individual program. Unfortunately, this is probably still not enough for his return, continuing a long absence. He has yet to play in the new year, leaving his club without a potential defensive option.