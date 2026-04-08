Andreas Hanche-Olsen headshot

Andreas Hanche-Olsen Injury: Trains in full

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Hanche-Olsen (strain) was back in full training ahead of Thursday's match against Strasbourg, according to Allgemeine Zeitung.

Hanche-Olsen is finally back in training this week as he continues to progress from injury, with the defender in full participation and looking to be an option again. This is massive news for the defender, as he last played in December. However, it leaves his role a bit in the air, earning more of a rotational role when fit.

Andreas Hanche-Olsen
FSV Mainz 05
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andreas Hanche-Olsen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andreas Hanche-Olsen See More
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team News
SOC
Bundesliga Matchday 3 Lineups and Team News
Author Image
Ian Faletti
August 30, 2023
Bundesliga Team News and Projected Lineups for Matchday 2
SOC
Bundesliga Team News and Projected Lineups for Matchday 2
Author Image
Ian Faletti
August 22, 2023