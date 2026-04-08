Andreas Hanche-Olsen Injury: Trains in full

Hanche-Olsen (strain) was back in full training ahead of Thursday's match against Strasbourg, according to Allgemeine Zeitung.

Hanche-Olsen is finally back in training this week as he continues to progress from injury, with the defender in full participation and looking to be an option again. This is massive news for the defender, as he last played in December. However, it leaves his role a bit in the air, earning more of a rotational role when fit.