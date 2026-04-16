Andreas Hanche-Olsen News: Returns to bench Thursday

Hanche-Olsen (strain) was an unused substitute in Thursday's 4-0 Conference League loss against Strasbourg, confirming his return to the matchday squad after a lengthy absence dating back to December.

Hanche-Olsen had returned to full team training since last week and his presence on the bench is a clean bill of health for the Mainz defender. The Norwegian figures to ease back into a rotational role rather than immediately reclaiming a starting spot given the length of his absence, but having him back in the fold gives coach Urs Fischer another experienced defensive option to call upon as the club heads into the final stretch of the Bundesliga season.