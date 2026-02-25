Andreas Hountondji Injury: Back on grass

Hountondji (ankle) was spotted running on grass Wednesday, the club posted.

Hountondji went down with a broken ankle right at the start of 2026, but he hit a key milestone Wednesday by getting back out on the grass for the first time since the injury. It is a strong step in the right direction for the striker, even if he is still a ways off from rejoining the matchsquad, with a potential return in March still on the table if his recovery stays on track. In the meantime, Martijn Kaars and Danel Sinani continue to log heavier minutes up front as they absorb the attacking workload during his absence.