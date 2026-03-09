Andreas Hountondji Injury: Could return as early as Friday

Hountondji (ankle) is nearing a return and is a potential option for Friday's match against Gladbach after training, according to manager Alexander Blessin, per Hamburger Abendblatt. "He has another week now, that's always good. Although it is only a short week. Andréas has already had good actions in training."

Hountondji has been out for around two months with an ankle injury, but has seen an insane boost in health over the past month, with the forward now training fully and potentially returning soon. He will have a chance at making the team Friday, despite the short week, probably needing to pass some testing. He did score four goals in 12 appearances (nine starts) before the injury, although they will likely be cautious with his return and work him in from the bench.