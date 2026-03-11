Andreas Hountondji Injury: Option for Friday
Hountondji (ankle) is an option for Friday's match against Gladbach, according to manager Alexander Blessin. "I think Andreas will be in the squad."
Hountondji was eyeing a return to play this week and is still on the right track, likely only needing to pass a fitness check to play. This is a massive return after he held starting time at forward this season, adding another option to the attack. He scored a goal every three games before the injury, looking to continue the decent trend once on the field again.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now