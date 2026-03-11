Andreas Hountondji Injury: Option for Friday

Hountondji (ankle) is an option for Friday's match against Gladbach, according to manager Alexander Blessin. "I think Andreas will be in the squad."

Hountondji was eyeing a return to play this week and is still on the right track, likely only needing to pass a fitness check to play. This is a massive return after he held starting time at forward this season, adding another option to the attack. He scored a goal every three games before the injury, looking to continue the decent trend once on the field again.